Dundee slimmers celebrate 50 years by donating £1,000 to cancer charity

Dundee slimmers are wearing golden smiles in their group’s 50th anniversary.

And they did it by ditching pounds for cash pounds in aid of charity.

Former bank boss Ginerva McComiskie organised the money making events at her three Slimming Worlds in the city.

And the fabulous efforts of those taking part has resulted in more than £1,000 going to Cancer Research.

Ginerva, 61, from Stobswell, said: “I run three Slimming Worlds in Dundee and we always raise money for Cancer Research.

“So this year, being the 50th anniversary of the organisation, we decided to run a Golden Body event.

“It is also my 20th anniversary with Slimming World so it was nice to mark that as well.

“The idea was to set a challenge to walk 50 miles in one month and when I read that out there were gasps at the classes. But when I told them it would break down as a minimum of 4,000 steps a day everyone reckoned they were capable of completing it.

“So they all got sponsorship and at our meetings there were buckets on tables for donations and now when everything is in it will be about £1,300.

“They have all worked very hard and I am delighted we have raised money for a good cause.”