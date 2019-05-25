Dundee Sleeperz nominated for City Budget Hotel of the Year

The hotel above Dundee’s railway station has been named City Budget Hotel of the Year at an awards bash in Glasgow.

Sleeperz Hotel Dundee’s general manager Manny Baber, deputy GM Simon Redmond and other staff picked up the gong at The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2019.

The awards were voted for by members of the public and Sleeperz’s prize was among 32 that were given out to businesses across the country.

David Myers, chief executive of Sleeperz Hotels, has praised the staff at the hotel over the railway station entrance, which opened last July.

In a letter to staff across the company, Mr Myers said the award judges had recognised “the hotel’s popularity with the public and the company’s commitment to paying staff the higher living wage”.

He added: “It’s been an amazing year for Sleeperz Hotels and this success is a major reward for a lot of hard-working people.

“We’re thrilled our people are getting the recognition they deserve.”

A representative for The Scottish Hospitality Awards said: “We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”