Dundee skipper Darren O’Dea is likely to face another fitness check before today’s Betfred Cup clash against Buckie Thistle.

A knock saw the Irishman left out of the Dark Blues final warm-up game, against Bolton Wanderers, a week ago.

That was purely a precautionary measure and, had it been a competitive outing, he would have played.

O’Dea did lead the team out for the Betfred win at Raith Rovers on Tuesday evening but came off in the last 10 minutes with the tie still in the balance.

Even if he is OK to face the Highland League champions at Dens Park, with the opening day of the Premiership just a fortnight away and a derby against Dundee United to come before that, there has to be a chance gaffer Neil McCann will keep him in reserve tomorrow.

Meanwhile, new goalkeeper Elliot Parish should be stripped after signing a one-year deal.

The former England youth international’s involvement will be subject to international clearance but that’s not expected to be a problem.

The 27-year-old is likely to be used as back-up to Scott Bain this term, though his need for game time means there must be a chance he’ll make his debut tomorrow.

The manager also faces a decision over striker Sofien Moussa, who was very impressive when he came on to score on his debut at Raith.

He will definitely again be involved at some stage but, with the 20 minutes he got on Tuesday being his first outing since last term, it may be he’s among the substitutes.

Tickets for the derby on Sunday week have been selling well, with both clubs reporting steady business.

Dundee have sold out the south enclosure and most of the Bobby Cox Stand. United are close to using up their initial allocation for the Bob Shankly Stand. A decision will be taken next week on whether they’ll get an area in the main stand as well.