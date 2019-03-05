Dundee stand-in skipper Martin Woods says side ‘need to keep their heads’ to avoid relegation

Martin Woods says Dundee need to keep their heads in the “crazy” Premiership run-in as they attempt to battle their way to safety.

The Dark Blues dropped back into the relegation play-off place after a 4-0 thumping dished out by Rangers last Wednesday on the back of a 4-2 home defeat to Hibs.

However, it was a surprise result at Pittodrie that saw Woods & Co. drop back down the league as Hamilton Accies defeated Aberdeen 2-0, with Saturday also seeing St Mirren close the gap below to one point by defeating Livingston 1-0.

Woods, has captained the side recently in Josh Meekings’ continued absence, said: “Hamilton was a real shock, I didn’t see that coming at all.

“Coming in to hear that after the game was a blow but there will be lots of ups and downs between now and the end of the season, we just need to take care of our own business and, hopefully, that will be enough to steer us clear.

“I don’t think anybody would have seen after their game against Rangers, Hamilton going up to Aberdeen and winning 2-0 but it’s a crazy league.

“Weeks ago, nobody would have seen us going to Tynecastle and getting a result so there will be ups and downs and we have to stick together.

“We’ve looked through the Rangers game and seen what we can do better defensively as a team and take that on to the next bunch of games to get some points on the board.”

With no match over the weekend due to the Scottish Cup taking priority, it’s been a welcome break for the Dark Blues after a couple punishing results.

Woods hopes the breather will allow them to up their game when Hearts come calling on Saturday.

“I think it’s been a tough run of games so it’s been good to sit back, reflect and get ready to go again,” he added.

“We’ll work on a few things in the training ground and take it into the next bunch of games which are going to be vital.

“We have a couple of tough ones coming up with Hearts at home, which we hope to get something out of, and then Celtic at home will be a day we have to be disciplined and get off to a lot better start than we did at Rangers.”

If they keep their discipline and manage to up their level from the first half at Ibrox, Woods is confident their luck will turn to help them make it two wins in a row against Hearts, after their 2-1 victory at Tynecastle in January.

He added: “Against Livingston, they went down to 10 men, we got a goal in the last seven minutes, we could’ve had a penalty against us so we’ll get days where things go for you.

“That’s probably two in a row where nothing’s gone for us at all against Hibs and Rangers.

“There will be loads of twists and turns before now and the end of the season, we just need to focus on our performance levels and try to keep that high.

“We dropped in the first half against Rangers which wasn’t great but that was a mixture of both them being really good and us not doing as well as we could.

“The first goal from a set-piece, we weren’t tight enough and got punished.

“From there you could see them get a lift and that’s an important thing to do at Ibrox, to start well.

“It was very frustrating but we’ll not be judged by games like away at Ibrox, there will be a lot of big games to come before now and the end of the season.”

Woods is also keen to repay the club’s support that has been starved of home success this season with the number of home wins the worst in the division.

“The fans have stuck with us and they were brilliant against Hibs.

“I think they can see the performance level has been better in recent weeks.”