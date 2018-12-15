Dundee skipper Darren O’Dea set to be available for Kilmarnock today

Dundee could have skipper Darren O’Dea back in the ranks for today’s Rugby Park clash with Kilmarnock.

And despite the notable absence of in-form full-back Nathan Ralph, after the Dark Blues failed to get his red card against Rangers at the start of the week overturned, manager Jim McIntyre has been boosted by increased selection options.

As well as the chance of centre-half O’Dea being back after missing Sunday with a thigh problem, Benjamin Kallman could get increased involvement, while fit-again Adil Nabi and Roarie Deacon could be among the subs.

“Darren has done a wee bit of light training so we’ll see how he reacts to that,” Jim said.

“Our bench is looking a wee bit stronger as well because we have Nabi back, Deacon has played 45 minutes during the week as well and Benji was back from the bench on Sunday.

“Benji is a naturally fit boy. I think it was one of the quickest recoveries from a cartilage operation our physio Gerry Docherty has seen and we’re really pleased with the progress on that.

“So it’s a wee bit healthier than it was but, obviously, losing Nathan is a blow because he’s been doing well.

“Losing the appeal was disappointing because if the referee said it was a red card for reckless and dangerous play we wouldn’t have appealed it because it’s a badly mistimed challenge, we know that, and Ralphy knows that.

“That’s not the reason he was sent off and that’s the frustrating side of it from me because, in my eyes, it wasn’t a goalscoring opportunity.

“We appealed, we never got it, so we move on and it’s a chance for somebody else to come in and do well.”

There was good news of club captain Josh Meekings.

He’s unlikely to feature again this season but has had successful surgery on a hip problem and will start the long road to recovery soon.

Dundee head for Ayrshire boosted by coming off the bottom of the league thanks to that battling point against Rangers.

Jim, though, has warned the hard work must continue.

“Nobody here thinks that’s us on a roll and that it’s going to keep happening. We’ve got to make it happen.

“We’ve had to burst our backsides to deny good players time on the ball and to keep working hard and be doing what is expected of us.

“There is no easy way out of this other than being together and everyone grafting hard for each other.

“We have to keep that going and against a side who have a strong home record.”