Dundee are set to be stretched for centre-backs in next week’s derby with captain Darren O’Dea suspended for the second round clash.

O’Dea picked up a second booking of the competition in Sunday’s first instalment of the City of Discovery after felling Paul McMullan in the first half at Dens.

That may see young pairing Kerr Waddell and Jack Hendry given the nod.

Both have impressed already this season but their lack of experience makes it a less than ideal situation for gaffer Neil McCann.

Kosta Gadzhalov is a more seasoned defender and has been stepping up his fitness with the U/20s lately but whether he is ready to return to top-team action remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Neil McCann insists his side have to forget about Dundee United and focus solely on Saturday’s league opener at home to Ross County.

After Sunday’s 1-1 draw with the Tangerines and the Betfred Cup second round draw pairing the two again, the attention of the fans has understandably been on the prospect of another derby.

However, Neil said: “It’s same again in the next round but I’m forgetting about Dundee United for the time being.

“Now we have the league campaign and it’s so important we approach it right.”

Last year, McCann led the Dark Blues to safety with a draw against the Staggies with two games to go to keep them in the top flight.

They welcome Jim McIntyre’s men back to Dens this weekend and Neil says his side will be as ready as they can be for the big league kick-off.

“We’ve been in working towards Ross County since yesterday.

“We came in, got our legs back, ready and freshened up and we’ll be fully focused.

“It’s full steam ahead for the league.”