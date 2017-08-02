Despite not getting the win they wanted, Sunday’s derby had plenty of positives for Dundee skipper Darren O’Dea.

Chief among them were the impacts made by the club’s new signings.

And, with the new league campaign under way this coming Saturday, O’Dea is confident 2017-18 is going to be a good season at Dens Park despite admitting the division is as tough as ever.

O’Dea said: “The most pleasing thing is the new players are fitting in well.

“Pre-season is all about fitness and bedding certain things in but I thought Roarie Deacon looked fantastic on Sunday.

“You need to remember he came from part-time football and you can see he’s gone to a new level, especially with his fitness.

“Glen Kamara in front of the back four has been really impressive, too, since he’s come in.

“He might be one of those who doesn’t always get the credit because he does the ugly work but, as a back four, we really appreciate him.

“Randy coming on on Sunday, Scott Allan set up the goal and always looks a threat with his quality and there’s big Moussa, of course, so there’s plenty of positives.

“It was good for the new lads to have as competitive a game as that before the league starts and I thought they all acquitted themselves well.”

In terms of the game, O’Dea thought the Dark Blues were unfortunate not to pick up a fourth win from four in the Betfred Cup against Dundee United.

In the end, they had to settle for a 1-1 draw before the Tangerines took the bonus point with a shootout victory.

That meant little, however, as the two sides were paired together once more in the draw for round two.

“I suppose it’s half-time,” added O’Dea, who is suspended for next week’s second-round clash.

“We’ve now felt each other out and know all about each other and it’s only in a week or so’s time.

“In the game, there was plenty to work on for us and I thought for the majority of Sunday’s game we were the better team.

“We’ll work on the goal we conceded but certainly second half we were dominant and really should have scored towards the end.

“There are plenty of positives, though, and a lot of stuff to work on but it was a decent game.”

As much as the re-run of the derby next week is something to look forward to, the more pressing matter for O’Dea and Dundee is Ross County.

In a repeat of last season’s Premiership opener, the Dark Blues face the Staggies again. Last year Dundee won 3-1 in the Highlands and are hoping to repeat that performance at Dens on Saturday.

What followed, a lengthy run without a win, is something the squad is determined not to repeat, however.

“We just need to put Dundee United to the back of our minds now. The league is going to be very tough.

“We start with Ross County and then Hamilton, so we want a good start. We had a great one last year, beating County but then ended up with a ropey long run of games. So it’s important to start well, give yourselves a foothold.

“I think it’ll be just as tight as last year, time will tell, but I think the league is as strong as it’s been for a long, long time.

“If you look at the signings teams have made, I think every one is better than they were last year.

“Everyone’s getting a feel for what the manager wants and the demands he puts on us, which are very, very high.

“We are looking forward to a good season but there’s no doubt in anyone’s head how difficult it’s going to be.”