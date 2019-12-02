Dundee skaters record a magnificent one, two, three in British nationals

Day four at the British Figure Skating Championships was a great success for Dundee skaters.

Natasha McKay, Karly Robertson and Danielle Harrison all delivered superb performances ranking them first, second and third in the Senior Ladies event.

They already had great performances in the Short Program lying one, two, three going into the Free Program.

Natasha won her fourth consecutive British Championship Senior Ladies title.

She was first of the trio to skate and performed flawlessly.

Her artistry combined with her jumping elements puts her amongst the best in the world.

Natasha earned 113.68 points in the Free Program and won the competition with a combined total score of 173.77. This is a new personal best and another British record.

She commented: “I can’t quite believe that I’ve just won my fourth consecutive title with a new personal best score and a new British record.

“I’ve been training so hard for this event and seeing all my hard work paying off is just great.

“I am also happy for the other girls who did a great job. It is great sharing a podium with my fellow Dundee skaters.”

Karly skated straight after Natasha and also put down a fine performance.

She earned 101.80 points for her Free Program and a total competition score of 161.08, which is a new personal best and to her in second place.

Danielle was the last of the trio to skate and the pressure was on.

However, she delivered when it mattered, with 95.01 points in the Free Program and a total competition score of 147.36, which is new personal best.