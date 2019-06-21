Dundee skate group wants to make area accessible for wheelchairs

The Baxter Park Skate Track Group has launched a community fundraiser.

Nichola Fraser, a member of the group, set up the gofundme page in the hope of securing £1,000 for a new surface for roller skating.

The group is campaigning for a skate track to be installed where the old bowling greens were situated in Baxter Park, next to the multi-use games area and tennis courts.

Members would like a smooth outdoor surface skate area that incorporates a roller derby track.

The group wants a multi-use area, not only for skating but also for activities such as wheelchair sports, hockey and learning how to ride a bike.

Nichola said: “We decided to start the fundraiser now as we are soon to complete our community consultation stage.

“This has gone amazingly well. In order to progress to make big funding bids we will require a design plan and planning permission.

“Planning permission alone will cost a minimum of £202.

“Getting a design plan will also have a cost, although some members of the Baxter Park Skate Track Group are reaching out to architects to see if they can help.

“Now we want to move on to actively fundraise.

​

“We will also be holding table top sales and running other activities to help.

“Anyone who is interested in helping us can contact us on our Facebook page.”

Nichola added: “I feel we’ve taken our time ensuring we have consulted with a wide range of local groups, organisations and schools.

“We have also attended local events and sports venues.

“A key priority is the surface should also be accessible and useable for wheelchair sports.”

It is not known what the full cost of the track will be, with the group still sourcing quotes.

However, the gofundme page has already raised £200.

To make a donation, search for Baxter Park Skate Track Fundraiser on gofundme.com.