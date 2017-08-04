Dundee City Council has been urged to consider additional or alternative uses for the Technopole site in the West End that has sat largely empty for more than a decade.

The site runs to the east of Annfield Road from Blackness Road in the north to Hawkhill to the south and was funded originally to establish biotechnology, creative industries and digital media operations.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said he had received concerns from constituents about the lack of progress in getting the remainder of the site filled with new businesses.

Mr Macpherson, who contacted the council’s city development director about his concerns earlier this year, has now written again to senior council officers asking for a progress report on alternative uses for the currently unused parts of the site.

He said: “It is vital proposals come forward. It has been under-used for years and this situation cannot continue.

“Some short to medium term parking provision would be a boon while a longer-term strategy is being developed.”

A council spokesman said: “Life sciences remains a key sector of the local economy and there is currently a proposal in the Tay Cities Deal (Growing the Tayside Biomedical Cluster) that could lead to development of the Technopole.

“The proposed Dundee Local Development Plan will be considered by the city development committee this month and it will outline the land use strategy for this site going forward.”