Dundee sisters stranded in Amsterdam after flight cancelled due to weather

A pair of sisters from Dundee have been left trapped in Amsterdam until Thursday after their flight home was cancelled.

Jessica and Catherine Forbes originally travelled to the Dutch capital to do some sightseeing and enjoy some time bonding with family.

However, their flight home from their city getaway has now been cancelled due to the high winds brought in by Storm Ciara.

Catherine said: “It’s been a bit of a pain but I’m not too upset. It’s more my sister that’s been left really stressed out since she’s been in charge of dealing with replacement stuff.

“Our holiday has been good up until this, but I guess there’s the potential for it to be even better now that we’re going to be here for another three days.”

Jessica, a teacher, said: “It’s one of these things where you don’t have an option.

“Financially it’s been a bit of a problem since we didn’t plan for this, but we should get it all back.

“I do have a lot of marking to do which I could have already done if I was home on time.”

The pair will have to find their own accommodation for the next three nights, however they will have any extra bills reimbursed by easyJet.

Catherine was also due to start work on Wednesday, however she had to call her boss and ask for extra time off.

She said: “I called my manager, but she was very understanding. She gets that these things happen.”

The pair’s grandmother, Jessie Forbes, claims that she warned the sisters to keep an eye on the weather while they were away.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

She said: “I did tell them to keep their eye on the weather but they wanted some sister bonding time and obviously didn’t heed me.

“It’s been a worrying time as my son had to be evacuated from his hotel in Cumbria yesterday as the conditions were horrific. Thankfully he’s home now safe. I just heard from my granddaughters they can’t get home until Thursday.”

EasyJet have cancelled several other flights out o Amsterdam airports due to the disturbances caused by the storm.

A spokeswoman for easyJet said: “We are doing everything possible to minimise the impact of the disruption for our customers and to arrange alternative travel.

“Customers on cancelled flights have been given the option of transferring their flight free of charge or receiving a refund. We also provided hotel rooms and meals for customers who required them.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our highest priority.

“Whilst this is outside of our control, we would like to apologise for any inconvenience experienced as a result of the weather.”