Dundee sisters’ fundraiser on track to reach £20,000 target for humanitarian crisis in Yemen

Two sisters from Dundee, who launched a fundraiser with an initial target of £250, are now on track to raise £20,000 to support the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

Yasmin, 25, and 24-year-old Zara Ishaq host an annual bake sale during Ramadan and, after setting up a Just Giving page on June 14, the pair have seen their fundraising rapidly evolve as donations flooded in.

The cash will be handed over to the charity Muslim Hands, which provides emergency relief and life saving aid to countries worldwide.

Yasmin, a project analyst for the Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “I’ve been reading a lot about the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and I actually didn’t realise that it was so bad – that so many of their population were being essentially starved to death.

“About 80% of the people there are on the verge of dying due to starvation. They don’t have access to clean water, or to medical care.

“The hospitals are at full capacity and their system was already so poor. With coronavirus coming into play as well it’s made everything so much worse. We just wanted to do something small so that we can help.

“We set up a Just Giving page and did the bake sale, but we weren’t expecting to get such a good response.

“We had all our friends and family share the page and we’ve been posting regular updates.

“We’ve ended up going from our £250 target, to around £5,000 the next day and then £10,000 and so on.

“Today is the fifth day and, when I checked this morning, we were at just over £18,500. To get that much in such a short amount of time is crazy.”

Muslim Hands’ work in Yemen focuses on distributing food packages and providing medical assistance, as well as building new water wells, for those in need across the country.

Yasmin, who added that the fundraiser ends on Saturday evening, said: “I don’t want people to stop researching and donating to other pages.

“So many of our followers and people who donated messaged me saying thank you so much for setting up this page, I had no idea it was going on and it was so bad.

“I just want to raise more awareness so that people don’t forget. I want to keep the conversation going.”

Yasrab Shah, Muslim Hands fundraising director, said: “The current humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen is nothing short of a nightmare.

“With the country now having to contend against the rising tide of the pandemic as well as the ongoing conflict will see millions of Yemenis suffer further.

“Due to the generosity of our donors, Muslim Hands has pledged to donate £1 million to various projects in Yemen over the next six months.

“We are extremely thankful to our supporters such as Zara and Yasmin, who have rallied friends and family together to raise nearly £20,000.

“It is a collective responsibility to ensure that the people of Yemen receive the support they urgently require in their greatest time of need.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by clicking this link.

So far, £18,811 has been raised by 763 supporters.