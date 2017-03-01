Dundee singletons sought for Naked Attraction TV show

Controversial television show Naked Attraction is seeking Dundee singletons for its new series.

The dating series, presented by Anna Richardson, sees brave contestants showing off parts of their naked bodies.

Another contestant – who is clothed in the opening section of the show – then judges them on their naked parts before stripping off to choose their date.

The first series of the show divided critics, with some criticising the nudity. Others called it “Blind Date with knobs on”.

A spokeswoman for the show said: “There is no limit on gender, sexuality or body type – as long as people are over 18 and looking for love then we want to speak to them!

“If this is an opportunity that you or someone you know might be interested in, then please feel free to email nakedattraction@studiolambert.com or phone 020 040 6873.”