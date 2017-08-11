Singletons in Dundee are being encouraged to apply for the new series of ITV show Take Me Out.

The hit dating programme is back for its 10th series and producers are on the lookout for single men and women in the area to apply.

Funnyman Paddy McGuinness and his ” No likey, no lighty” catchphrase will return to host the prime-time Saturday night show with successful guys and girls winning a trip to the Isle of Fernando.

So if you’re looking for love, but not found the perfect match, this could be the answer.

Seven engagements and seven weddings have come from the programme so far.

Applicants of all ages are encourages to apply, as long as they are over 18.

Men interested in taking part should email takemeoutboys@thames.tv for more information, women should message takemeoutgirls@thames.tv.

A spokesman for Thames TV added: “If you fancy your chances in the love lift or are willing to leave your light on to find love, apply now.

“Application forms for both girls and boys can be downloaded from itv.com/takemeout or requested from the above email addresses.

“We won’t be accepting applications for long so recommend you get your form in as soon as possible if you are interested!

“If you have any questions at all, please do not hesitate to contact us.”