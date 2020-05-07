Dundee singer on path to success as live-streamed performance is viewed more than 60,000 times

From singing in the aisles of supermarkets at six to recording her debut album, this 17-year-old isn’t letting lockdown get in the way of her dreams.

Brooke Coventry has already released her single Play Me the Waltz of the Angels and has now seen her singing talents reach every corner of the world after a 30-minute live stream performed on Facebook was viewed more than 60,000 times in just 24 hours.

Give it a listen! ❤️ Posted by Brooke Coventry on Tuesday, 5 May 2020

Brooke, who lives in the city centre but is originally from the Hilltown, said: “I have been singing before I was talking. I was always making little singing notes.

“My future in singing all started when I was only six.

“I was running around Asda with my mum and I would always annoy her singing up and down the aisles.

“She was stopped by a man who asked: ‘Is that your daughter running through the aisles singing?’

“My mum then replied: ‘Well, it depends what she has done’ and he replied: ‘She has a fantastic tone and she will be a fantastic singer in the years to come. You have to get her singing lessons’.

“From then on my mum hunted to find somewhere I could start singing and dancing, she then saw an advert in the Evening Telegraph from Margaret Mather looking for members for Dundee Junior Showtime.

“I went on to start with her for singing lessons up until I was 15 or 16 and became a member of Dundee Junior Showtime where I am now a voluntary teaching instructor.”

Despite her young age Brooke has now performed in venues around Dundee and Scotland and has won many awards including the Gold Leng medal after competing against pupils in every school in Tayside.

Now thanks to Facebook group Rock the Lockdown the teen has been transported into homes as far away as California.

Brooke added: “The day after applying to perform on Rock the Lockdown I was selected out of thousands of applicants to perform a 30-minute set on Sunday.

“I did this and received a fantastic reaction from the public.

“There were viewers from all over the world – for example, Tenerife, France, Costa Del Sol, Switzerland, USA and other countries.

“In less than 24 hours my live performance had an amazing 60,000 views, 7,000 likes, more than 2,000 comments and nearly 1,000 shares.

“There was not one negative comment and I was even told: ‘Brooke Coventry didn’t Rock The Lockdown … Brooke Coventry NAILED The Lockdown’. It was an amazing experience.”

With her family backing her as her “number one fans” Brooke is currently in the process of recording her debut album at Planet Studios and has no intentions of stopping her live streams.

“I feel for being only 17 I have already so many achievements and I am hoping to get as far as I can with my music,” Brooke added.

“I can’t wait to be back out performing and I am going to continue my live streams even after lockdown is over as it gives you great experience of performing.

“I hope to be selling out theatres in the near future.”

You can find Brooke’s music on her Facebook page, Brooke Coventry Music.