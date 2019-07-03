Dundee singer John surprises partner with proposal at city centre pub Tickety Boo’s

A crazy little thing called love led to a perfect proposal for this musical couple.

John Sharp is the lead singer of local covers band Make Geography History and he had a huge surprise for his partner Laura Tyrie at a recent gig at Tickety Boo’s in the city.

The pair got together about five years ago after meeting through mutual friends.

John, a sound engineer, said: “After we met, I invited Laura round to practice some ukulele, and we hit it off.

“We fancied each other but were holding back a little trying to figure out how the other felt.

“After a night of practising music and a few wines I went in for a kiss.

“We didn’t really go on dates as such.

“Laura helped me at an open mic night I ran at the time and from then we often met up for drinks and it just went from there.

“We did get together pretty quickly after that first move.”

After thinking about proposing for a while, John decided he would pop the question during a camping trip.

The good old Scottish weather got in the way of his plans but John thought of a new way to get down on one knee which was a perfect fit for the music-loving couple.

He added: “I had been planning to propose for a while but hadn’t really decided how or when to do it.

“We both had a week booked off from work and were going camping, so I thought I would book a restaurant on the way to where we were going and propose there.

“Because of Scotland’s unpredictable weather, Laura didn’t want to decide where were actually camping until nearer the time, so we could have a look at the forecast.

“I was rehearsing with Make Geography History and I jokingly said to our guitarist Doug that I should propose at our next gig in Tickety Boo’s.

“The more I thought about it the more it seemed like a good idea, so I looked through our set list and chose a song that I thought would be appropriate – Queen’s Crazy Little Thing Called Love.

“Our friend Lindsay helped to film it on the day but I didn’t decide for sure I was going to do it until midway through the gig, as I was a bit nervous.”

Laura, a medical secretary, added: “I had an inkling John was planning to propose at some point in the near future but I had no idea he would do it in that way so was not expecting it at all on the night.

“In fact, when he was playing the song I was too busy chatting to my friend at the bar and didn’t even realise he had taken his guitar off.

“As soon as he said he was about to do something really cheesy, I knew what was happening.”

John had roped in some pals to help with the proposal and it even reduced some of them to tears.

He said: “Everyone in the venue was congratulating us and our friends were really happy for us – one of them even burst into tears.

“I think they were pleased to have been a part of it.

“We have booked Carmyllie Hall for our wedding next summer and we are planning a hopefully relaxed day with lots of music and dancing.”