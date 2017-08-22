Dundee singer films music video underwater at city pool

A Dundee singer has launched her brand new music video — set entirely under water.

Nicola Madill’s video was screened privately for the first time at the Whitehall Theatre.

Her song MIA, which was funded by a Kickstarter campaign in 2014, showcases the talents of people across the city.

They included Matt Cameron from Flyboy Creative who recently worked on the latest Star Wars film and underwater film specialist Lindsay Brown from Stray Seal who both helped to create the video.

Artist Steph Johnstone and jeweller Scarlett Erskine also feature.

The video was filmed at the swimming pool at Dundee and Angus College to all the backers who supported the project three years ago and has now been released to the public.

Nicola collaborated with a number of musicians from across Dundee as well as linking up with Glasgow-based outfit The Cairn String Quartet.

Her first solo album, A Long Time A-Comin, was released in 2013 and also splits her time as frontwoman for The Jagged Violet.

Nicola, who has been performing for more than five years, said she was inspired to make the underwater video after spending time looking out to the sea from Broughty Ferry beach.

She said: “We ran a campaign on Kickstarter to fund the project and within a month we had raised £2,500 which was excellent.

“I’m quite a confident swimmer but I had no idea of what the training would entail. When I started off I could only hold my breath for 14 seconds underwater and by the end of the training I could hold my breath for more than two minutes.

“Lindsay was great and showed us different techniques of how to use our lung capacity to hold our breath for longer.”