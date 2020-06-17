Dundee singer dreams of stardom after LA project

A Dundee singer who only found her singing voice at the age of 18 has been rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest music producers in the world.

Katelyn Goudie released her first single, “Attention” last week after being approached by Ryan Louder.

Louder’s impressive CV includes collaborations with Pixie Lott, Dua Lipa and Dido amongst other artists.

Katelyn, 25, has barely had time to catch her breath after jetting off to LA in January this year to work alongside acclaimed music producer Michael Blakey, who created the original movie soundtracks for Jackass: The Movie and Shaft.

She added: “Its been an incredible couple of months. I’m delighted to get my first track out there and to work with Ryan on the song has been surreal given who he has worked with before.”

The track is available to stream on Spotify and on YouTube has already had a great reception since its release.

The former Grove Academy pupil added: “From Ryan reaching out to me in early April its not taken us long to get the track out.

“We’ve been in a fortunate position that despite the coronavirus we’ve been able to work on the material from our studios.

“The reaction to the release has been great, especially from those in Dundee.”

Despite only releasing her first track this month the talented singer admitted she’s already in the throws of working on her follow-up single, “Save Us”.

She added: “I’ve been working my backside off and we are working on a music video for Save Us at the moment which is very much looking at the way we are living our lives during the coronavirus.”

Katelyn admitted her five-year goal would be to achieve fame with her singing career.

She said: “There is the prospect of working with Michael Blakey next year. I’ve also been in contact with other producers.

“I only really picked up the microphone when I was 18 so its been an exciting time and I’m looking forward to what happens next.”