Dundee singer Demi to host music night in aid of Samaritans

A young woman from Dundee is hosting a concert for charity.

Demi McMahon, from Menzieshill, has organised Hear My Voice – a music event from which all the money raised will go to Samaritans.

Hear My Voice is a play on words encouraging people with mental health issues to speak out.

Demi, 26, said: “I love singing and music. I have been singing since I was really young and I starting doing gigs when I was 16.

“I thought the concert would be a good way of bringing everyone together.

“A lot of people are open about their mental health issues these days and it would be good to help support awareness.”

Demi said it was great to see how music can impact on people of all ages and can make them reminisce.

“I think music makes you think more,” she said.

“Music makes you feel. A lot of people love music.

“Music makes other people connect and feel happy.

“It will be a fun night for all.

“I hope everyone has a good time and we raise some money.”

The event will take place at Church on Ward Road on Friday July 19.

As well as Demi herself, local bands including Sin City Blues, Jumping Jam Band and Junkyard Dogs will be performing on the night.

Demi, who works as a health care assistant at Ninewells Hospital, said: “Dundee is good for music.

“It is a good way to get everyone together and raise awareness at the same time.”

Demi said she has seen at first hand the impact music can have on people’s mental health through her work at Ninewells.

She said: “When they put music on you see a difference. It’s amazing.”

Ann Gibson, director of Dundee Samaritans, said: “Like our branches all over Scotland, Samaritans in Dundee relies on donations so we can continue to be there for people who are struggling, whenever and wherever they need us.

“We’re grateful to Demi for organising this fantastic music evening that we hope will not only raise funds to support Samaritans’ vital work, but will also raise awareness of emotional wellbeing and help tackle the stigma around mental health.”

Tickets for the concert, which cost £5, will be available from the venue from May onwards. The event starts at 8pm.