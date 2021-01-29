Dundee singer Be Charlotte’s rendition of sea shanty Wellerman goes viral

Singing star Be Charlotte has latched onto the latest social media craze – and added a Dundee spin to a century-old sea shanty.

The singer-songwriter’s version of the Wellerman song has racked up over 40,000 hits on TikTok, her first to go viral on the popular video app.

And her cover of the song, which was sang by ship workers in the 19th Century, even gives a nod to the city’s own RRS Discovery.

Be Charlotte, whose real name is Charlotte Brimner, explained: “I’ve been posting TikTok videos since lockdown started in 2020 and got addicted to the app pretty quickly.

“I love singing, dancing, dogs and cooking so it’s fun to combine all those things on my profile.

“When I saw the Sea Shanty trend was blowing up I knew I had to cover it.

“As an artist who sings in my own Scottish accent I was excited to embrace the Scottish trend.

“I looked up the chords and planned to do a cover of the song but when I started practicing it I thought it would be fun to take it a step further and make a ‘Dundee’ version.

“I wanted to celebrate the city and since the Wellerman refers to ships I knew I had to make it about the Discovery.”

The man who kickstarted the viral trend, Nathan Evans, hails from North Lanarkshire and first posted a video of his version to the social media platform back in December.

Since then, the video has been viewed over 10 million times and Evans has even been offered a record deal with Polydor Records.

The song is believed to originate from New Zealand and refers to the wellermen, employees of a Sydney whaling company owned by the Weller Brothers.

Charlotte adds her video, which has over 5,000 likes, is her first to go viral.

“I can’t believe it. I posted the video on Wednesday night and in under 24 hours it’s had over 40,000 views. I’ve never had a video go viral before so it was really cool to see it happening,” she says.

Although she hasn’t planed to release any more sea shanty videos Charlotte adds she has had a few requests for more versions.

She added: “It’s incredible to see the impact Nathan Evans has made from posting his videos and amazing to see him shining a light on Scotland.”

Check out Be Charlottes’ version here