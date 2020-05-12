Dundee singer Be Charlotte joining BBC Radio 1’s virtual Big Weekend from lockdown

Dundee singing sensation Be Charlotte has been chosen as one of two artists representing Scotland on the new music stage at the BBC’s relaunched Big Weekend in two weeks’ time.

The songwriter, real name Charlotte Brimner, will join Lothian band The Snuts alongside other acts such as Jack Garratt, Georgia and JC Stewart in recording a track for the festival’s BBC Music Introducing Stage, which will be available through the radio app BBC Sounds.

Charlotte was meant to be playing to her home crowd at the Big Weekend itself at Camperdown Park at the end of this month – but organisers pulled the plug due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite this, she told the Tele today she’s happy to be representing her home town in spirit at the virtual festival, which will feature Sam Smith, Anne-Marie and Biffy Clyro among its headliners.

“I initially got the offer around the start of this year – and a couple of weeks ago they got in touch again,” she said from her home near Dundee.

“BBC Introducing have always been big supporters of me and my music, as have (BBC Scotland’s) Vic Galloway and (6 Music DJ) Huw Stephens.

“I’m really pleased it’s still technically taking place – but it is a shame it’s not happening in Dundee.”

Charlotte is riding the crest of a wave after releasing new single Lights Off earlier this month prior to the Big Weekend announcement on Monday.

Choosing to release the song in the midst of a pandemic, when physical record sales are impossible, was a highly personal decision.

“It’s a tricky time to release music but after writing out the pros and cons I thought I would give it a go,” she said.

“I wrote it at a time I wasn’t feeling great and thought in the situation we’re in that it might give people a bit of hope and inspiration, a bit of light relief.”

The bet has paid off – it’s currently her most popular song on streaming service Spotify and has been featured on an official Apple Music playlist.

And the tune’s glossy, strobe-lit video is just short of 10,000 views on YouTube.

Outside of new music, Charlotte is doing the same as the rest of us – staying sane during lockdown and taking part in virtual pub quizzes with the graduates of her all-female songwriting camp earlier this year.