Dundee singer Be Charlotte feels ‘disrespected’ after being removed as headline act at Edinburgh music festival

Dundee singer Be Charlotte has hit out on social media after “reading online” that she has been removed as a headliner for an Edinburgh music festival.

The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Charlotte Brimner, was due to perform at EH6 Festival at The Biscuit Factory in Leith on December 1.

In a post on her Twitter page, the musician said: “We were told the whole Sunday event of EH6 festival had been cancelled and now I’ve had to read online that they’ve removed me and three other bands from the bill and just continued on…

“I was prepared to share a statement that supported the festival but after that I am absolutely not. You don’t pick two female headliners and then just bin them because tickets haven’t sold out immediately. This is completely out of order.

“I feel disrespected. I was prepared to give you my biggest show yet on Dec 1st but I’m gonna keep that for a show on my own terms.”

She added: “Usually I am not the type of person to share this sort of thing online but I can’t just sit back and pretend this hasn’t happened.

“Nothing happens overnight, I know that more than most. It takes a lot of hard work, passion and dedication and I don’t want to be involved with anything that believes any less. These moments that challenge us make us stronger than ever.

“I’m sorry to anyone who had already bought tickets as you can see this is COMPLETELY out of my control. News of my own headline shows coming soon.”

Be Charlotte had originally been due to co-headline the slot with rock group Honeyblood.

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, EH6 Festival said: “We have received various messages and comments after our latest statement, so just thought we’d clarify the reasons behind the recent changes in EH6 2019;

“The difficult decision was taken to completely cancel the Sunday of EH6 due to extremely poor ticket sales (we had only sold 22 Sunday tickets which was simply unsustainable for a non-profit event).

“Being aware that there were several customers and bands who had booked weekend accommodation, we set about arranging a free-entry replacement event, which wouldn’t incur high costs to put on.

“This event is completely separate to the EH6 Festival (in a smaller venue) and in hindsight we shouldn’t have promoted it on the same poster as the existing festival, which is now only running on Saturday 30th November. We apologise for any confusion and disappointment caused.

“We accept responsibility for being so late in organising this year’s event, which ultimately led to poor sales and we do hope that you will let us make it up to you both this year and during following events.”

A spokesman for the festival told the Tele: “We shared a statement with her agent last week that explained we would be putting on a low key event with no costs to satisfy the ticket holders who had booked accommodation and travel last Wednesday.

“It was never our intention to offend any of the acts, pulling the day was purely for financial reasons and nothing else. We thought the line-up was great.”