Dundee singer Be Charlotte delighted with first single released by major label

A Dundee singer has revealed her delight at releasing her first single since signing for a major record label.

Charlotte Brimner, who performs under the name Be Charlotte, is a former Morgan Academy pupil who has been on the road to stardom since taking up singing and songwriting while still at school.

She signed a deal with Columbia last year and has now released the song Do Not Disturb online.

It has already been given a prominent spot on several playlists on the music streaming service Spotify in the UK, France and Germany.

A video released on YouTube to accompany the single has also attracted plenty of attention.

Revealing more about her new single to the Tele, Charlotte said: “Writing this song was a realisation of how to explain some feelings that I’d buried for a long time.

“I think everyone needs their space to figure things out at times and we live in a world where everything is expected to be so instant and immediate.

“In essence, the song has two main meanings.

“I’m basically saying: ‘I know you are there and the door can be reopened, but I don’t want to go there just yet’.

“Visually, I also felt like I could describe those situations like watching a storyline unfold from an outsider’s perspective, but I don’t feel any connection to the characters in the ‘movie’.”

Do Not Disturb, released on the Insanity label in the UK and Columbia internationally, is just the first piece of music fans can expect from Charlotte this year.

She said: “I have spent the last two years writing as much as possible so will be releasing some more new music this year.

“It’s exciting to have songs I’ve been working on for ages out in the world.”

In addition to releasing new music, Charlotte’s calendar looks set to be packed.

It follows on from her performance in front of a home crowd at the 3D Festival at Slessor Gardens to celebrate the opening of the V&A in September last year, and an appearance at Morgan Academy’s 150th anniversary celebration the same month.

She said: “I’ve just announced some shows in Leeds and Newcastle.

“I’m hoping to announce a show in Dundee as well as Scottish headline shows soon.

“I’m supporting The Proclaimers on their Scottish tour this summer, which is so surreal.”