Dundee signings set to continue with flow of new arrivals at Dens

The flow of new arrivals at Dens Park is set to continue as boss James McPake rebuilds his team for a crack at promotion from the Championship.

The new manager took his signings for the summer to two when he fixed up Falkirk skipper Jordan McGhee.

If he gets his way, Livingston midfielder Shaun Byrne and Queen of the South’s Jordan Marshall will also be at Dens by the time the squad reports for the start of their pre-season build-up at the end of the week.

It’s understood the Dark Blues have agreed a fee with Livi and held talks with midfielder Byrne.

The 25-year-old has also been interesting Premiership pair Motherwell and St Mirren but Dundee are prepared to at least match any personal terms they’ll offer him.

And they’re hoping he’ll be persuaded by the long-term plans at Dens.

He was a regular when Livingston secured their top-flight spot a year ago and remained part of the side that had a successful first year back in the Premiership last season, featuring 38 times.

While Dundee face a battle to finalise that deal, it looks like the one for Marshall is almost complete.

The 22-year-old was expected to have a medical at Dens as early as today before penning a contract.

The moves for Byrne and Marshall costing money on top of the pair’s wages is further evidence of American owner Tim Keyes’ continued backing.

He’s determined relegation from the top division will prove no more than a blip in his long-term plans and is again prepared to invest serious money to get the team back to where he wants them to be.

For the manager’s part, it’s clear as well as players of the right ability, he’s keen to get men who know the Championship.

As well as experience from the second tier with Falkirk, latest recruit McGhee won promotion from it with Hearts back in 2015.

Having been in talks about his move for several weeks, he’s relieved the matter has been settled.

“A couple of weeks back the gaffer phoned my agent and was keen to get it sorted. It’s taken a bit longer than expected but I’m delighted to get it done,” he said.

“It’s going to be tough but Dundee should be looking to win the league and go up.”