Friday, July 26th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
Sport / Dundee FC

Dundee sign Motherwell striker Danny Johnson on two-year deal

by Frances Rougvie
July 26, 2019, 9:42 am Updated: July 26, 2019, 9:56 am
© SuppliedPost Thumbnail
Send us a story

Former Motherwell striker Danny Johnson has signed a two-year deal with Dundee.

Johnson joined the Steelmen last season after leaving National League side Gateshead.

The 26-year-old made 28 appearances for Well in his debut season, scoring eight goals in all competitions.

English-born Johnson began his career at Middlesbrough’s academy before moving to Hartlepool United and then Real Murcia at the age of 18.

After returning to England, he played at Harrogate Town, Billingham Synthonia and Guisborough Town.

Breaking