BREAKING: Dundee sign former Ayr winger Declan McDaid

Dundee have announced winger Declan McDaid as new manager James McPake’s first signing as manager.

The 23-year-old has signed at Dens Park on a two-year deal after leaving Ayr United at the end of last season.

The former Partick midfielder made 88 appearances for the Honest Men under Ian McCall, winning League One and impressing in the Championship last season.

Dens boss McPake said: “He’s a player I’ve seen a lot of. I played against him when he was a young kid breaking into the first team at Partick Thistle and he’s gone on to play a lot of football at Ayr United.

“He is a winger who can play off either side. I’m delighted to get him at the club amongst interest from a lot of other clubs.

“From the conversations I’ve had with him I can see how ambitious he is. Like the club, he has a real drive to get back to the Premiership.”