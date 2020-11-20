Dundee sign two-time Championship winning defender Liam Fontaine

Dundee have snapped up two-time Championship winner Liam Fontaine on a deal until the end of the season.

The Dark Blues have been short of centre-half cover after an injury to Jordon Forster and Lee Ashcroft testing positive for Covid-19, prompting boss James McPake to bring in the former Ross County and Hibs defender on trial.

They’ve also shipped 13 goals in their last three away matches and, after impressing in training, experienced defender Fontaine has been handed a contract at Dens Park.

The 34-year-old will go straight into the squad for the trip to Ayr United tomorrow but hasn’t played since March, a 1-0 defeat to Rangers for the Staggies.

Fontaine brings plenty of experience to the squad, having won the Scottish Cup while at Easter Road and scored in the 2016 League Cup Final.

He won the second tier with both Hibs and County and played seven seasons in the English Championship for Bristol City and Yeovil after making his senior debut in the Premier League for Fulham.

He played 27 times for the Dingwall side in the Premiership last season before leaving in October.

The defender will wear No 4 for the Dark Blues.