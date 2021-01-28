Dundee sign Tottenham youngster Malachi Fagan-Walcott on loan until end of the season

Dundee have signed Tottenham defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old centre-half joins up from English Premier League giants Spurs and will wear the No 6 jersey for the Dark Blues.

Fagan-Walcott is an England youth international and made his Tottenham debut in a Champions League last-16 clash away at RB Leipzig last year.

January 28, 2021

The 6ft 2in youngster is a regular in the London club’s U/18 and U/23 teams and will provide competition for Lee Ashcroft, Liam Fontaine, Jordan McGhee and Jordon Forster in James McPake’s squad.

He goes straight into the Dee’s pool for Saturday’s Championship trip to take on Raith Rovers in a battle of promotion hopefuls at Stark’s Park.

