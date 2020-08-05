Dundee sign striker Alex Jakubiak as Kane Hemmings departs Dens Park

Dundee have confirmed the signing of former Watford striker Alex Jakubiak, just minutes after announcing the departure of Kane Hemmings.

The former Scotland U/19 international has signed a two-year deal with the Dark Blues.

Jakubiak left the Hornets earlier this summer after just one Championship appearance in his 10 years at Vicarage Road.

The frontman has had a number of loan spells, including Falkirk and 10 appearances for St Mirren earlier this year, scoring once.

The announcement came just minutes after last season’s top scorer Hemmings’ departure was confirmed.

Manager James McPake was delighted with the capture of the 23-year-old, saying: “He is a player that we know really well from his time in Scotland with Falkirk and St Mirren.

“Alex is one that excites us. He was identified very early on as one that we would like to bring to the club.

“With Andrew Nelson and Kane Hemmings leaving it was important we strengthened but with our background work already done on Alex and Danny Mullen we had already identified those two and we are delighted to bring both to the club.

“We are grateful to the staff and players who recently took part in the financial restructuring process as well as the outstanding effort from the fans.

“The most important thing above all else is we want people who are fully committed to the football club. I’m happy that the players and staff who are now at the club have shown that this is the case.”