Dundee have signed Paul McMullan on loan from Dundee United until the end of the season.

The Tangerines winger, 24, has already signed a pre-contract with the Dark Blues and will now see out his Tannadice deal at Dens Park.

United sporting director Tony Asghar this week praised the former Celtic kid’s professionalism.

Dee said: “Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Paul McMullan on loan until the end of the season.

Paul will wear number 18 for the club this season

“Earlier this month Dundee United player Paul signed a pre-contract with the club and will join on a permanent basis in the summer.

“Paul started his career with Celtic, coming through their youth ranks and despite not featuring for the first team he has successful loan spells with Stenhousemuir, St Mirren, Morton and Dunfermline before leaving on a permanent deal in 2017.

“A regular for Dundee United over the last four seasons, Paul has made the decision to move to Dens on a two year deal in the summer when his contract expires.”

Dundee United thank Paul McMullan

The Tangerines paid a respectful farewell to McMullan, who has made 11 appearances for Micky Mellon’s side this season.

They said: “Dundee United can confirm that Paul McMullan has today joined Dundee FC on loan for the remainder of the season.

“The winger signed a pre-contract with the Championship side earlier this month, but will now join up with James McPake’s squad for the second half of the season.

“Since arriving from Celtic in June 2017, Paul has gone on to make over 100 appearances in a Tangerine shirt and was ever present in helping the club back up to the Premiership last season, registering three goals and eight assists on our way to the title.

‘We wish him all the very best’

“Arguably Paul’s most memorable moment in a United shirt came at the end of the 2018/19 season when he continued a rich vein of form to score the winner in the play-off semi-finals first leg away at Inverness to help secure a place in the final.

“We thank Paul for everything he has done for Dundee United and wish him all the very best in the future.”

McMullan’s pre-contract was confirmed on January 7, with the Twitter announcement winning plaudits after Dundee teased it with a video of Danny Dyer outside Tannadice and Dens Park.

In an old episode of his TV series The Real Football Factories, the actor says: “I’ve found my way to Tannadice Street, yeah, which is home to Dundee United there.

“You ain’t gonna believe this…and there’s Dundee!”

The actor had another McMullan cameo on Tuesday, with the Dark Blues tweeting the second part of the scene where he says: “Unbelievable. Can’t get my nut round it at all. Want to find out a bit more about it.”

@DensParkChoir wrote: “The sequel we all wanted. Terrific content. More of this.”