Dundee sign goalkeeper after Jack Hamilton ruled out

Dundee have signed Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard on an emergency loan after No 1 Jack Hamilton was struck down with appendicitis.

With only young goalie Calum Ferrie on the books, that has prompted manager James McPake to look for an emergency loan.

And the Dark Blues boss has snapped up 21-year-old Celtic keeper Conor Hazard on such a deal ahead of the trip to Ayr United tomorrow.

How long Hamilton will be out for is yet to be confirmed after having his appendix removed earlier this week but the Dens gaffer is taking no chances by moving to bring in Hazard.

The Northern Ireland international goalie has had loan spells at Falkirk and Partick Thistle in the Championship over the past couple of years.

Manager James McPake said: “It’s very frustrating for Jack and the team. He has been fantastic this season and is a big player in our dressing room.

“We have had to act quickly and I’m delighted that we have been able to get someone of Conor’s quality in.

“He is a player who has played in this league over the past two seasons and also has experience of playing at international level.”

Conor goes straight into the squad for tomorrow night’s match away to Ayr United and will wear number 20 for the club.