Dundee made their eighth signing of the summer today when goalkeeper Elliot Parish was fixed up on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old’s previous clubs include Aston Villa, Bristol City and most recently Accrington Stanley.

He was also capped three times at under-20 level for England in the 2009 World Cup.

Parish is expected to provide cover for Dens number one Scott Bain and will go straight into the squad for Saturday’s Betfred Cup clash with Buckie Thistle at Dens Park.