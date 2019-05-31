Dundee sign five-figure shirt sponsorship deal with Switch Gas & Electric

Dundee have announced energy company Switch Gas & Electric will be their new shirt sponsors for the 2019/20 season.

The Dark Blues have signed a one-year deal for their front of shirt sponsorship, believed to be worth five figures, and have an option to extend the agreement.

“We are delighted to confirm Switch Gas & Electric as our front of shirt sponsor for Dundee FC next season and we are thoroughly looking forward to working with them,” said commercial manager Jonny McInally.

“The commitment they have shown is fantastic and it is great to have them on board.”

A spokesman for the new sponsors was delighted with the tie up.

“Our partnership with Dundee FC provides new opportunities to showcase Switch Gas & Electric with the passionate fans of the club.

“We are excited to help to build our brand among the supporters of Dundee FC, and we feel the club shares our values and this leads to a perfect match.”