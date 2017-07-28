Dundee have signed former West Brom kid Jordan Piggott.

The 18-year-old was released in June by the Premier League side who let a number of young players go.

He will go into The Dee’s U/20s squad.

The English defender took to the field as part of a Dundee team that took on Lochee United at Thomson Park on Tuesday.

Ex-Baggie Piggott played at the heart of the backline alongside Dee favourite Kosta Gadzhalov, who is making a comeback from injury.

The youngster played the full 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw.

On signing earlier in the week, Piggott took to social media to announce the news: