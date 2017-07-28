Dundee have signed former West Brom kid Jordan Piggott.
The 18-year-old was released in June by the Premier League side who let a number of young players go.
He will go into The Dee’s U/20s squad.
The English defender took to the field as part of a Dundee team that took on Lochee United at Thomson Park on Tuesday.
Ex-Baggie Piggott played at the heart of the backline alongside Dee favourite Kosta Gadzhalov, who is making a comeback from injury.
The youngster played the full 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw.
On signing earlier in the week, Piggott took to social media to announce the news:
Happy to have signed for @dundeefconline today! Looking forward to the new journey⚽️⚽️
