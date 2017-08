Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Dundee have today announced the singing of defender Josh Meekings.

The 24-year-old has been training with the Dens Park side for a number of weeks, as reported by the Tele.

The former Inverness Caley centre back has signed a one-year deal.

Meekings suffered a serious knee injury last season and is still working his way back to match fitness.

It is unlikely he will start against Aberdeen tomorrow.