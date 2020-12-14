Dundee showing ‘identity’ says defender Liam Fontaine after battling back to Inverness draw

Dundee defender Liam Fontaine reckons the Dark Blues are beginning to “show a bit of identity” after they fought back to draw in Inverness.

Fontaine opened his scoring account for the club with a first-half tap-in before Caley Thistle turned the game on its head in three second-half minutes through Robbie Deas and James Keatings.

However, Fontaine hailed the “character” shown by his new team as they rallied late on to grab a point through Jordan McGhee’s 82nd-minute strike.

The contest in front of around 200 home fans was an entertaining one that ebbed and flowed one way and then the other.

Dundee goalkeeper Jack Hamilton had to be at his best to keep out a string of Inverness efforts and it looked like Fontaine’s first goal for the club might be enough to earn an elusive win at the Caledonian Stadium.

The Dark Blues controlled much of the possession, particularly in the first half, and were good value for their 1-0 lead at the break, though Caley Thistle had their chances.

The goal came from a set-piece with McGhee – playing in an unfamiliar central midfield slot – hammering a header off the crossbar before the ball fell to the feet of Fontaine.

“We work on set-plays and they are massive in football,” said the 34-year-old centre-back.

“We attacked the ball well and luckily it dropped in front of me for probably one of the easiest goals ever.

“It’s good personally to get off the mark and I really enjoyed the game.

“It was a really well-matched game between two good teams.

“We are now starting to show a bit of identity about us.

“We are also showing character which people were saying wasn’t there – that was tough to take.”

Holding on to their one-goal lead, the Dark Blues rode their luck at times in the second half with Inverness defender Danny Devine blocking a Deas effort on the line before Keatings put the rebound straight at Hamilton.

However, that luck ran out on 72 minutes as Charlie Adam and Christie Elliott collided when trying to defend a corner and the ball fell for Deas to smash into the net.

Quickly, it was 2-1 to the home side as Keatings turned and found the bottom corner, though replays have shown that Shane Sutherland was standing in an offside position before flicking the ball on to Keatings.

Dundee weren’t finished, though, as they went back on the offensive with substitute Osman Sow in his best appearance in a dark blue shirt to date laying on a fine assist for McGhee.

The former Hearts defender came back into the team after a spell out but excelled in an unfamiliar central midfield slot hitting the bar in the first half and then going one better with eight minutes to go.

Fontaine, meanwhile, has proved a real asset since arriving last month and has steadied the back line in his short time at the club.

However, he is aggrieved to have been let down by the officials on Saturday.

“We’ve seen the second goal back and the linesman missed a clear offside,” Fontaine added.

“We are gutted by that because, although we fought back and showed character to get back to two each, that decision has swung the game and the momentum. That’s frustrating.

“But we showed a real good character and work-rate. I enjoyed it, it was a really feisty game which you don’t see much of these days.

“It was really high energy, there was a lot of hard work and it’s disappointing with a decision like that, it was a clear offside.

“It’s hard when you do what’s right as a defence – when the crosser cut in, we stepped up and the boy who is offside flicks it to Keats who finishes really well.

“We’ve shown in the last few games a real bit of grit and determination that we need.

“It was tough to take on Saturday because you defend right and get punished by a sloppy officials decision.

“They are there to make decisions but they didn’t do their job – if they had the result might have been different.

“However, you can’t change it so we have to take that determination on to next week now.”

Performances have improved but wins continue to elude Dundee on the road as they fell further behind leaders Hearts.

The Jambos smashed Queen of the South 6-1 to go nine points ahead of the Dark Blues, who remain in seventh spot in the Championship table ahead of next weekend’s big clash with Dunfermline.