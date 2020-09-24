Dundee shopping centre launches competition for new students

A Dundee shopping centre is running a series of special discounts on essentials and a competition to help welcome students back to the city.

The Wellgate Shopping Centre says it wants to mark the start of the new academic year by offering students discounts to help them buy the essentials they need for the year.

They are also running a competition for one student to win a bundle of goodies donated from various shops in the centre, including TJ Hughes, B&M, Home Bargains and Iceland.

The prize includes a kettle, toaster, crockery, bedding, food and drink essentials, a year’s membership to Xercise4Less, cleaning products and toilet rolls.

Morag Dennis, manager at Wellgate Shopping Centre, said: “With everyone’s pockets being squeezed in these challenging times, our tenant mix means we offer great deals every week of the year.

“We were delighted to be able to help the city’s new students with our additional student essentials offers and would like to thank all of our retailers for their generous donations towards our competition prizes – allowing one students to start their year very well provided for.”