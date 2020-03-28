Dundee shopping centre brings in ‘marked areas’ to encourage social distancing to limit spread of coronavirus

Marked areas to help people queue at a safe distance from each other have been introduced at a Dundee shopping centre, as cases of coronavirus continue to rise.

The Wellgate Shopping Centre has introduced social distancing measures and a robust cleaning routine to support a number of essential retailers who remain open throughout the pandemic.

Savers, Superdrug, Iceland, B&M, Home Bargains and Poundland, are all still open for trading.

A spokesman for the Wellgate Shopping Centre said: “They remain open to ensure we do our part in keeping essential supplier and distribution networks open.

“We will, for as long as we are allowed, ensure our community has access to food, medicine, toiletries and other essential products.

“In order to do this, we have a dedicated onsite team who remain in place to maintain safety, security and cleanliness.”

The majority of the centre is closed off to the public, including the toilets and soft play area, with access only to essential stores.

The spokesman said: “By closing off parts of the centre to the public, our cleaning teams can focus on essential areas.

“As part of our increased cleaning procedure this includes nightly deep cleans and intensive cleaning of customer touch points throughout opening times.

“We have ample supplies of cleaning products in stock to ensure we can continue this robust cleaning regime until necessary.”

Staff have been issued with personal protective equipment (PPE) and each member of staff has also been issued with hand sanitiser.

The spokesman added: “We thank cleaning staff, alongside retail staff, for committing to serving the people of Dundee in these challenging times.”

Only Superdrug remains open in the Overgate Shopping Centre, accessible only through the Main East entrance.

A spokeswoman for the Overgate Shopping Centre said: “The health of our retailers, centre teams and visitors is paramount and we are working hard to ensure people are being supported wherever possible.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time.”