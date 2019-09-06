Dundee shoppers donate £5,000 worth of furnishings for children’s appeal

Generous Dundee shoppers have donated an amazing £5,000 worth of furnishings for a children’s appeal in just a matter of weeks.

The Help for Kids Bedroom Appeal was launched by the Overgate Shopping Centre in conjunction with Wave FM. Centre staff set up a collection point at the centre and donations flooded in during August.

A spokesman said: “It was an amazing amount of donations and cash.

“The aim of the appeal is to ensure every kid in Dundee has a bed and people were so generous.

“We have already been going out to distribute bedding to people in the city and have kept back some other bedding for emergencies. It has been a wonderful response from the people of Dundee.”

Four bedrooms were set up – one each for a boy, girl, teenager and baby.

Overgate supplied the furniture, which will be donated to the appeal, and Primark supplied soft furnishings.