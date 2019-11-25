Dundee shoppers concerned about Wellgate Shopping Centre upgrades

Shoppers in Dundee have raised concerns about improvements carried out in the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

Two new sets of stairs were unveiled as they replaced two 40-year-old escalators in the precinct this week.

But the move to upgrade the existing structures that connected the ground floor to the first floor has drawn criticism from customers.

We're doing our bit for the environment! 🍃By removing two escalators, we're saving enough energy each year to boil… Posted by Wellgate Shopping Centre on Thursday, 21 November 2019

Despite there being two electrical escalators still in place some believe that a ramp should have been considered.

Social media users commented in their droves saying the “teeny totty” lift and lack of ramp connecting level two and one were causing problems.

One said the ramp to the ground floor had been “decommissioned” before adding “it should never” have been allowed to happen.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A spokesman for the Wellgate Shopping Centre said the ramp had been removed from the previous landlord more than 15 years ago.

He said: “Unfortunately, legislation concerning the maximum gradient of access ramps changed soon after, which means there is not enough room to reinstate this facility.”

National charity Promoting a More Inclusive Society (Pamis) voiced their concerns after hearing of the issues.

Maureen Phillip, senior family support director, said: “It is disappointing to hear that there is not enough adequate access to all levels of the Wellgate Centre.

“All areas should be accessible to everyone in the community.

“We would urge anyone making alterations or planning for new buildings to always consider accessibility.

“An inclusive environment should always be designed to ensure that lifts are large enough to accommodate large wheelchairs plus carers and that they stop on every floor.”

The Wellgate spokesman said they had been aware there had been a social media storm about work carried out recently.

He added: “We do have several elevators, the one to the side of these new stairs is available for those wishing visit levels one, two and three.

“There is also a public lift in TJ Hughes that serves levels one and two and a car park lift accessible from levels two and three.

“We understand that the glass lift does get busy, especially at weekends, and we are currently reviewing its use and always prioritise wheelchair users and those with pushchairs.”