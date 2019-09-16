Dundee shopkeeper to find out whether he can sell booze after five-month wait

A convenience store is finally to find out if it can sell alcohol – almost five months after it opened its doors.

The Nisa Local store on Meadowside opened in April but has had its application to sell booze deferred several times.

Store manager Amir Attiq’s application was originally deferred in April, after NHS Tayside lodged an objection.

The next month, the application was delayed again, until June, but that meeting was subsequently cancelled at short notice.

It was then deferred once more, at the last meeting of the board in August, to allow new documents to be submitted. However, a decision is now expected to be made at the next meeting of the city licensing board on Thursday.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Councillors will hear both from Mr Attiq and objector Dr Emma Fletcher, consultant in public health medicine at NHS Tayside.

Dr Fletcher objects to every new off-sales application in Dundee by default on behalf of the Dundee Alcohol and Drug Partnership (ADP). In each objection, the ADP cites the city’s overprovision policy, which aims to prevent any new off-sales licences being granted.

“A broad range of research has demonstrated that access to, and availability of, alcohol is linked to increased consumption and consequent health and social harm,” said Dr Fletcher in her objection.

© Supplied

The ADP is also objecting to an application lodged by Vine of Life, a new off-sales premises on Strathmartine Road.

Meanwhile, police have voiced opposition to a plan to extend licensed hours at a Broughty Ferry pub, a proposal that will be reviewed at the same meeting.

The Gunners Bar wants to start selling alcohol from 9am each day – two hours earlier than just now – but divisional chief superintendent Andrew Todd has warned: “Allowing patrons to consume alcohol from 9am could result in an increase in crime and disorder.”