A Dundee shopkeeper has spoken of the “shocking” moment a knife-wielding thug stole his day’s takings.

Safiq Latif, 34, owns Avenue News on Blackness Avenue in the West End.

Mr Latif, who runs the shop with wife Aisha, said the robber went into the store at about 5.45pm on Friday.

The shop owner of eight years said: “I usually close at 5pm but I had some paperwork to do so was open a bit later.

“The man came in and looked about, then asked for cigarettes.

“I turned to the cigarettes and turned back around out and he was holding a knife and said: ‘Give me the money’.

“He was threatening me and I was obviously scared so I backed off. The till was slightly open at the front — so he reached across and took everything in there. It was basically the day’s takings, so maybe £500.”

Mr Latif, who lives in Downfield with Aisha and his three children, Amirah, 9, Maryam, 8, and Umar, 4, said the panic he felt at the time was “indescribable”.

He said: “It was dreadful.

“You just don’t expect it here.

“This is one of the better areas of Dundee. I was just so shocked.

“There’s nothing on CCTV so I just hope someone comes forward with information.

“It’s awful that you work hard to make a living and someone thinks they can just come in and take it like that.

“My family are worried about me because I had a heart bypass operation a couple of years ago after a valve failed.

“I shouldn’t be going through this stress.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers are appealing for information after a robbery at the Avenue News, Blackness Avenue, Dundee.

“The incident occurred about 5.45pm on Friday, with a three-figure sum of money stolen.

“Officers are keen to trace a male in his mid-20s, wearing a dark, hooded jacket, black cotton tracksuit bottoms, trainers and black gloves.

“The shop owner was shaken following the incident but was not injured.

Anyone with any information should contact 101.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”