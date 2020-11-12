Dundee shopkeeper forgives drunken lout who attacked staff and customers

A Dundee shopkeeper who fell victim to a racist assault says he forgives his attacker.

Gary Soutar tried to drag Sandeep Rao outside the Day Today store on Brownhill Road on August 9 2019 after refusing to leave his dog outside.

The drunken lout then turned on customers, Alexander Henderson and Gemma Taylor – a father and daughter.

The 31-year-old made racist slurs before headbutting Mr Henderson, breaking his nose as a result. He also admitted at Dundee Sheriff Court to striking Ms Taylor on the throat.

Sandeep Rao, 34, shop manager, said: “I want to forgive him because I believe he is genuinely sorry for what he did that.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“I am most upset in all this for the attack on my customers. They weren’t regular customers but when this attack began they very quickly jumped in to try to help me and then they were attacked.

“I would very much like to thank them for what they did that day.

“However, I am a Christian and I see no point in holding a grudge. I am happy to forgive him.

“He was under the influence of alcohol and people do things they don’t mean in that situation.

“I refused to serve him any more alcohol because I believed he was under the influence enough and to give him any more would have just made the situation worse.

“This man has been banned from the shop. I haven’t seen him since and I don’t expect to see him again.”

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Soutar refused to leave his dog outside the shop because it was “very expensive”.

Soutar was allowed to carry the dog into the shop by Mr Rao and his colleague Mohammed Usman in a bid to appease the lout.

However, Soutar continued to be belligerent and was denied the eight cans of Tennents lager that he wanted to purchase.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “One of the witnesses went to the door to show the accused out and the accused asked if he wanted to ‘take it outside.’

“The witness refused and the accused pushed him and tried to pull him outside.

“The witness Henderson saw this and heard the accused call the other witness a ‘f****** black African’.

“He then headbutted the witness Henderson and grabbed the witness Taylor by the throat with his hands.”

Police were called and Soutar left the shop while shouting a racist slur.

Soutar, of Brownhill Street, was pointed out by the victims and responded: “This is f****** ridiculous,” while being cautioned and charged.

It was revealed that Mr Henderson suffered a broken nose which required five paper stitches while Ms Taylor suffered muscle pain.

Soutar pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, making racist comments, challenging Mr Rao to fight, gesticulating and making threats.

He also admitted pushing Mr Rao, seizing his clothing and repeatedly attempting to kick him before headbutting Mr Henderson on the face and striking Ms Taylor on the throat.

Defence solicitor John Boyle told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael that Soutar suffers from mental health difficulties and was not taking his medication at the time of the offence as well as drinking to excess.

Sheriff Carmichael ordered Soutar to perform 190 hours of unpaid work and made him subject to a restriction of liberty order from 7pm until 7am for six months.

“I am satisfied from reading the report that you are genuinely remorseful for you have done,” the sheriff said.

“You have stated that people working there did not deserve to get this and you are absolutely right.”

Soutar was also banned from entering the Day to Day store.