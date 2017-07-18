A Dundee shopkeeper is to stand trial accused of showering an under-age girl with gifts before carrying out sex acts and having sex with her in a car.

Rana Aslam, who runs a convenience store in Dundee’s Charleston area, faces a charge of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards a young girl.

The offences are said to have taken place in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The alleged victim cannot be named for legal reasons.

Prosecutors say that at various locations across Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire, Aslam gave the girl gifts.

They are alleged to have included money, perfume, shoes, alcohol and a mobile phone.

He is then alleged to have “induced” her to enter cars with him and driven her to various locations where they engaged in sexual activity.

The charge against Aslam alleges he carried out various sexual acts with the girl before having full sexual intercourse with her.

The 50-year-old accused’s address was given in court as Wallacetown Court, Dundee.

He did not enter a plea to the single charge against him on summary complaint at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alastair Brown continued the case without plea until next month.