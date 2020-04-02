Dundee shopkeeper admits he may have to move home as prank callers make his life a misery

A Menzieshill resident admits he could be forced to move house as a prank caller continues to make his life a misery.

Arsalan Haider said his home on Lossie Place was “swarming” with police officers after false allegations of a brawl were made by a cruel neighbour who made the call to the authorities.

He and two other occupants were sleeping when the intercom systems began to beep repeatedly at around 11pm on Saturday evening.

Mr Haider looked out his window, only to see several police vehicles outside before as many as seven officers entered his house.

He admitted the incident had been “stressful”, with police remaining in his home for 20 minutes to deal with the issue.

Mr Haider said: “This was another example of a prank call to the police. There has been one other instance of this in recent months but Saturday’s incident might be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

“It’s a waste of police time, they came in here and detected no sort of fighting. All the occupants in the flat were in their beds.

“Given the situation with the coronavirus I was very mindful there were so many people in close proximity in the house which made it more stressful.

“The police searched and opened all the doors of the property and couldn’t find anything that would suggest there was a fight.

“I asked them who had called them, before explaining this wasn’t the first time it had happened.

“The last time they were called was because someone was concerned about the volume of people entering my home and the police discovered it was just people visiting me.”

Mr Haider, who works in Court Street News, said he has been left with no alternative but to vacate the property as he continues to be “harassed”.

He added: “I’ve put in an initial call to Dundee City Council about seeking a move to another address.

“I don’t know who is responsible but I can’t deal with a neighbour making false allegations. The officers at the scene said they weren’t aware of who made the call but I’m being harassed, it’s as simple as that.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At around 11.40 pm on Saturday, 28 March, 2020, police were called following a report of a disturbance at a property at Lossie Place in Dundee.

“Officers attended, however, there was nothing ongoing upon arrival.”