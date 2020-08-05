Dundee shop worker admitted stealing £1,350 after bosses heard ‘change rattling’ in her pockets

A crooked assistant has admitted embezzling over £1,300 and scratch cards from the supermarket where she worked.

Lisa Glancey, 28, was sacked after helping herself to money from the tills at the kiosk of Morrisons in Linlathen between July and September 2018.

Glancey, who submitted a letter to Dundee Sheriff Court pleading guilty, was caught red handed with coins she had pilfered following a disciplinary interview.

Glancey initially denied being responsible, stating: “Mistakes happen.”

At one point, she picked up her fleece and other staff could hear change rattling.

She emptied her pockets which contained £20 worth of coins.

An “agitated” Glancey was asked to do this on a second occasion and emptied her trouser pocket with the same amount of coins.

She then admitted responsibility and lost her job as a result. Staff also found a carrier bag containing used scratch cards from behind the kiosk.

In a summary of evidence provided to the court, suspicions arose after it became clear money had been going missing from tills 81 and 83. Both tills are located in the kiosk area.

Inquiries were made with staff and CCTV reviews were carried out which concluded that Glancey was responsible.

A loss prevention specialist was instructed by Morrisons to attend the shop in September 2018. The specialist checked the till registration records and found that between July and September, £1,350 was missing from the tills where Glancey had been working.

It was revealed that Glancey, of Ballindean Road, would open the till when it was not necessary and was also found to be doing the same to tills that she was not operating.

During her police interview, Glancey answered “no comment” to all questions posed.

Glancey pleaded guilty to embezzling £1,350 and a quantity of lottery scratch cards from Morrisons, Afton Way, between July 2 and September 3, 2018.

Defence solicitor Ross Bennett said in a letter to the court that Glancey had been a “well regarded” employee and was struggling with her finances prior to the offence.

He wrote: “At the time she became fixated with scratch cards and she feels looking back that she was suffering from depression. She is now consulting her GP in relation to this.

“She complied fully and then lost her job as a result. She is now working part-time as a cleaner.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Glancey until September for social work reports to be obtained.