A Dundee businesswoman has been ordered to pay more than £6,000 for work done on her premises.

Valerie Williams, who owns the Blo Out & Refresh skin care clinic in Whitehall Crescent, was told by Sheriff SG Collins QC to pay joinery firm Alexander Oastler Ltd after failing to settle the full bill.

Ms Williams had hired interior designer Gordon Walker to plan the refurbishment and he made arrangements with the joiner to have the work carried out.

That was initially quoted as costing £12,907.21 plus VAT, which was later reduced after the plans were altered to meet Ms Williams’ budget.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Ms Williams had been keen to get the work done quickly and open her business, and that she had agreed Mr Walker would contract the joiners on her behalf to carry out the work.

Issues regarding health and safety requirements, the relocation of plug sockets and the installation of furniture came up during the refurbishment, leading to a final cost of £10,270.68 plus VAT, which was invoiced to Ms Williams.

Ms Williams settled part of the account after the invoice had been issued, paying £6,000 into Alexander Oastler Ltd’s account.

That left her £6,324.94 in debt to the firm, and in February 2016 she wrote to them querying the amount outstanding.

She asked for the amount left to be paid to be reduced by more than £1,000, enclosing a cheque for £5,242.75, which the firm did not cash.

A few months later, she wrote to them again, enclosing a smaller cheque for £2,742.78, which again the firm did not cash.

The court found that Ms Williams, having engaged in a contract with the joinery firm, was liable to pay the remaining amount of £6,324.94 plus 8.5% interest.

She was also told to pay £199.92 interest on the amount unpaid between the end of the invoice’s grace period and her first payment, and ordered to pay £100 compensation costs.

The judgment said: “The defender having contracted with the pursuer to carry out the items of works, the pursuer having carried out those works and the defender having paid only £6,000 to date, she is liable to pay to the pursuer the sum of £6,324.94.”

Both parties declined to comment when approached by the Tele.