Dundee shop owner takes Buckfast off shelves due to persistent shoplifting

A Lochee store owner has been forced to take Buckfast off his shelves because of persistent shoplifting.

Family Shopper manager Omaer Irfan said he has been left with “no choice” but to move his stock of monk-made wine to behind the counter of his High Street store.

A sign on the shop’s booze aisle tells customers the tonic wine is now only available behind the counter, along with other higher priced bottles.

The 22-year-old said since making the change, sales of the fortified wine have declined.

Omaer – who took over the store a year ago – added he had already lost hundreds of pounds in sales because of theft.

He said: “Before we made the change I reckon we lost a lot of money from people stealing Buckfast.

“Shoplifting as a whole is pretty bad.

“We’ve seen people stealing products and then selling them on the street.

“For every 12 bottles of Buckfast we were buying, five or six were being stolen.

“I’ve seen it myself. One guy was trying to steal three bottles of Buckfast in a carrier bag.

“In some cases it is terrifying having to confront people for shoplifting.

“I’m shocked people were trying to steal it.

“You’d think if people were struggling they’d try to steal food from the shelves.

“We were having to buy a case of full bottles and half bottles of Buckfast every week.

“Since we’ve made the decision to move it behind the counter, turnover of Buckfast has definitely slowed down.

“The fact we are buying less shows people were just coming into the shop to steal it.”

He added: “I read another retailer in the UK had to move (vodka drink) Dragon Soup and Buckfast behind the counter in a bid to curb shoplifting.

“We made the decision a few months back to follow suit.

“We’ve put the sign-up in the aisle, some of the customers were quite surprised we were forced to go to this length.

“The vast majority of our local customers are really nice people and it is disappointing a minority are bringing the area down.”