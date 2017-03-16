A landlord has been accused of employing “Donald Trump-style” tactics after building a wall to stop people walking through a car park.

A concrete wall, standing more than two metres tall and constructed out of breeze blocks, has been erected at the side of the Butties sandwich shop in Clepington Road — blocking access from the neighbouring car park which houses a number of retail units.

It is thought the owners of the land housing the retail units and car park, CKD Galbraith, have built the wall in a bid to stop people using the car park while visiting other stores not in the square. Butties’ owner Ian Tait said the wall was having an impact on his business and other nearby shops.

He said: “Having this eyesore wall separating a car park and the shops on our block is having a detrimental impact on the small businesses here. The majority of surrounding shops have said there isn’t a problem with people using the car park and then visiting our store, or the other businesses next door, apart from one.

“I feel sorry for the older people who would use the car park and nip into the barbers or newsagents, they are now having to walk a lot further to get to the shops. It’s frustrating and the whole thing seems a bit silly.”

One local compared the episode to US President Donald Trump’s controversial Mexican border wall, and posted a picture on social media of the embattled head of state with his catchphrase “we’re gonna build a wall” — much to the amusement of local residents and shop visitors.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said it is investigating the situation.

CKD Galbraith has been asked to comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.