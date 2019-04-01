Dundee shop owner ‘overwhelmed’ by support following alleged theft

A Broughty Ferry shop owner has been left “overwhelmed” by support from locals after an alleged theft left her “angry and upset”.

Ann Annandale posted CCTV footage on Facebook apparently showing a woman stealing a top from her fashion boutique KarenB this week.

The footage shows a middle-aged woman browsing several items of clothes in the empty Brook Street shop on Wednesday.

She then grabs a top from the rack, before looking around and quickly stuffing the item underneath her jacket.

The rest of the footage then shows her slowly walking out of the store.

Ms Annandale said the hundreds of messages expressing support for her on social media have left her taken aback.

